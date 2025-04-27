What's the story

Manchester City reached the FA Cup final for the third time in recent years, beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at Wembley.

The match witnessed goals from Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol, scored at the start of each half.

Despite losing the Premier League title race to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's side still has a chance to win silverware this season.

The win saw City set up a final clash against Crystal Palace.