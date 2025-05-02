What's the story

Suryakumar Yadav has created history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first player to score 25 or more runs in 11 consecutive innings.

The incredible feat was achieved during a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1.

Notably, the MI batter surpassed Robin Uthappa's previous record of 10 innings.

Meanwhile, MI won the match by a whopping 100 runs.

Here are further details.