IPL: Suryakumar Yadav breaks this unique record during MI-RR clash
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav has created history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by becoming the first player to score 25 or more runs in 11 consecutive innings.
The incredible feat was achieved during a match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1.
Notably, the MI batter surpassed Robin Uthappa's previous record of 10 innings.
Meanwhile, MI won the match by a whopping 100 runs.
Here are further details.
Record-breaking performance
Suryakumar surpasses Uthappa's record
Suryakumar's record-breaking innings featured a spectacular scoop off Maheesh Theekshana in the 16th over that sailed over the fine leg.
He made a quickfire 48* off just 23 balls as MI finished at 217/2.
As mentioned, this feat eclipsed Robin Uthappa's previous best of 10 successive scores of 25 or more from 2014.
SKY has been in phenomenal form this season, with his lowest score being 26 runs versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match summary
RR's chase falters, MI maintains winning streak
As mentioned, SKY's efforts took MI to a daunting 217/2 - a target the Royals didn't put up a fight against.
The Royals's chase started on a disappointing note with 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed for a second-ball duck.
The top order crumbled under pressure from MI's pace trio - Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter-Nile - who reduced RR to 62/5 during the powerplay.
Karn Sharma dismantled the middle order as RR folded for just 117 in 16.1 overs.
Numbers
A look at Suryakumar's 2025 season and overall IPL stats
SKY has been in phenomenal form this season and is also currently the Orange Cap holder.
Across 11 matches so far, Suryakumar has scored 475 runs at 67.86. His strike rate this season reads 172.73 alongside three fifties and a high score of 68*.
Overall, he has now raced to 4,069 runs across 161 matches at an average of 34.48. His strike rate reads 148.07 alongside two tons and 27 fifties.