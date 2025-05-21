What's the story

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the revised schedule for the much-awaited 2025 T20 Mumbai League.

The tournament will be held between June 4 and June 12, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

The decision was taken in light of the extended Indian Premier League season, which was impacted by changes in the schedule amid the India-Pakistan cross-border tensions.