MCA reschedules T20 Mumbai League 2025: Details here
What's the story
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the revised schedule for the much-awaited 2025 T20 Mumbai League.
The tournament will be held between June 4 and June 12, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.
The decision was taken in light of the extended Indian Premier League season, which was impacted by changes in the schedule amid the India-Pakistan cross-border tensions.
Match schedule
Four matches daily during league stage
As per the revised schedule, the 2025 T20 Mumbai League will have four matches every day, two at every venue.
While Wankhede Stadium will host matches at 2:30pm and 7:30pm DY Patil Stadium's games will begin at 10:30am and 5:30pm respectively.
Abhay Hadap, the MCA secretary, stressed how this schedule revision was crucial in giving Mumbai fans an immersive experience.
Tournament details
League to feature 23 matches with top Indian players
The high-profile T20 Mumbai League will see 23 matches, where India's famous stars will be seen playing with local talents.
The tournament will start with a match between ARCS Andheri and SoBo Mumbai Falcons at DY Patil Stadium.
Wankhede Stadium will host the season's first match between Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals on June 4.
Final stages
Semi-finals and final scheduled at Wankhede Stadium
According to the format, each team will play five matches in the league stage. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals on June 10 at Wankhede Stadium.
The venue will also host the final on June 12.
Both semi-finals and finals have reserve days, on June 11 and 13, respectively, to ensure fair play in case of weather disruptions.