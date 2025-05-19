In a dominant display, GT thrashed DC by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 19, 2025.

The Capitals, batting first, posted 199/3 on the back of KL Rahul's century (112* off 65 balls).

However, the Titans chased down the total without losing a wicket. Sudharsan (108*) and Gill (93*) returned unbeaten.

This marked DC's first 10-wicket defeat at home since 2015.