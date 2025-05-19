Ten-wicket defeats for Delhi Capitals in IPL history
What's the story
Gujarat Titans recorded a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the 2025 Indian Premier League season.
The Titans successfully chased down 200 in 19 overs, with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill returning unscathed.
The crushing defeat, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, marked DC's third 10-wicket loss in IPL history, as per Cricbuzz.
Have a look at these losses.
#3
DC vs GT, Delhi, 2025
In a dominant display, GT thrashed DC by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 19, 2025.
The Capitals, batting first, posted 199/3 on the back of KL Rahul's century (112* off 65 balls).
However, the Titans chased down the total without losing a wicket. Sudharsan (108*) and Gill (93*) returned unbeaten.
This marked DC's first 10-wicket defeat at home since 2015.
#2
PBKS vs DC, Mohali, 2017
The second instance of DC enduring a 10-wicket defeat in the IPL came in 2017 against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in Mohali.
DC managed just 67 runs in 17.1 overs, with Sandeep Sharma taking four wickets.
The Punjab openers chased down the target effortlessly, in just 7.5 overs. Martin Guptill's 27-ball 50* stood out.
#1
DC vs RCB, Delhi, 2015
DC faced their first-ever 10-wicket drubbing in the IPL in 2015. Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered them at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
A concerted bowling effort from the RCB bowlers ended DC's innings in 18.2 overs. The home side managed only 95, with Mitchell Starc taking three wickets.
Openers Chris Gayle (62*) and Virat Kohli (35*) later helped RCB chase it down.