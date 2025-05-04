MS Dhoni completes 50 sixes against RCB in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni attained a special milestone in the Indian Premier League. 43-year-old Dhoni has completed 50 sixes against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.
He attained the milestone in Match 52 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season in Bengaluru.
However, Dhoni couldn't help CSK win as they fell short by 2 runs. RCB scored 213/5 before CSK managed 211/5.
Here's more.
Numbers
Dhoni scores an 8-ball 12
Dhoni walked out to bat when CSK were 172/4 after 16.3 overs.
He hit four singles from the first four balls faced before launching a six off Bhuvneshwar's bowling in the 19th over.
CSK were in the hunt but fell short in the final over. Dhoni was out LBW off the 3rd ball by Yash Dayal.
He scored an 8-ball 12.
Numbers
Dhoni becomes 3rd batter with 50-plus sixes against a team
Notably, Dhoni surpassed 900 runs versus RCB in the IPL. He owns 906 runs at 39.39.
Dhoni has now raced to 50 IPL sixes against RCB. He is now the 3rd batter in IPL history to smash 50-plus sixes against a team after 61 - Chris Gayle vs PBKS, 54 - Chris Gayle vs KKR and 50 - Rohit Sharma vs DC.