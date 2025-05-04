May 04, 202512:01 am

What's the story

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni attained a special milestone in the Indian Premier League. 43-year-old Dhoni has completed 50 sixes against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

He attained the milestone in Match 52 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season in Bengaluru.

However, Dhoni couldn't help CSK win as they fell short by 2 runs. RCB scored 213/5 before CSK managed 211/5.

Here's more.