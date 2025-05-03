What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed the double over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

After beating CSK by 50 runs at Chepauk earlier this season, RCB clinched a 2-run win on Saturday in Bengaluru.

RCB's innings was anchored by high-intensity half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, with Romario Shepherd's explosive performance at the death overs propelling RCB to their score.

In response, CSK managed 211/5 in their 20 overs.