RCB complete the double over CSK in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) completed the double over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
After beating CSK by 50 runs at Chepauk earlier this season, RCB clinched a 2-run win on Saturday in Bengaluru.
RCB's innings was anchored by high-intensity half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, with Romario Shepherd's explosive performance at the death overs propelling RCB to their score.
In response, CSK managed 211/5 in their 20 overs.
Performance
Bethell shines for RCB
Bethell took the aggressive route and was the busier player, helping RCB amass 71/0 in the powerplay.
He scored an unbeaten 42 from 23 balls in this phase. He smashed two fours after the PP overs to race to a 28-ball fifty. Bethell was dismissed in the following over. Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana dismissed the Englishman.
An attempted pull shot derived a top-edge.
Runs
8th fifty in 20-over format for Bethell
Bethell's knock was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 166.67. He has now raced to 67 runs from two IPL matches at 33.50. His strike rate is 171-plus.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bethell has amassed 1,194 runs in the 20-over format. He smashed his 8th fifty. His strike rate in the format is 137-plus.
Kohli
Virat Kohli slams his 62nd IPL half-century, surpasses 8,500 runs
36-year-old Kohli smashed a solid 33-ball 62. Kohli's knock had 5 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 187.88.
Kohli's 62 saw him race past 8,500 runs in the IPL. He now owns 8,509 runs at an average of 39.57. His strike rate reads 132.60.
Kohli slammed his 62nd fifty in the competition. He also owns 8 IPL tons. He has raced to 749 fours and 290 sixes.
Do you know?
500 runs for Kohli in IPL 2025
Kohli has reclaimed the Orange Cap this season from Sai Sudharsan. Kohli owns 505 runs from 11 matches at 63.12. He registered his 7th fifty of the campaign. Sudharsan is the only other batter with 500-plus runs this season (504).
Numbers
Kohli slams his 104th fifty in T20s
Kohli registered his 104th half-century in the 20-over format. He also owns 9 tons.
Playing his 410th match, he has raced to 13,391 runs. He averages over 42 with his strike rate being 134-plus.
Kohli has slammed 434 sixes in 20 overs cricket in addition to 1,188 fours.
Sixes
Kohli surpasses 300 T20 sixes for RCB
Kohli attained another major record for RCB. He has now gone past 300 T20 sixes for the side.
As mentioned, he has hit 290 sixes for RCB in the IPL. Another 14 have come in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20.
As per Cricbuzz, he is the 1st batter to slam 300-plus sixes for a team in T20s. Chris Gayle is next (263 sixes, RCB).
Record
Most sixes at a single venue in T20s
Kohli has broken Gayle's record for the most number of sixes in a single venue (20-over cricket).
Most sixes at a single venue in T20s:
155 - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru
151 - Chris Gayle at Bengaluru
138 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur
135 - Alex Hales at Nottingham
122 - Rohit Sharma at Wankhede
Performance
Shepherd's explosive innings
Shepherd's explosive innings included 10 boundaries in just 14 balls, his last one being a six over wide long-off off Matheesha Pathirana.
He entered the fray when RCB was at 157/5 in the 18th over and took control of the innings.
In his first over, Khaleel Ahmed was hammered for four sixes and two fours by Shepherd, ending up with a disastrous 3-0-65-0.
And then Pathirana wasn't spared as he was hit for 2 fours and 2 sixes (20th over).
Record
Shepherd slams fastest half-century for RCB in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shepherd now owns the fastest IPL fifty for RCB.
He broke the record of Chris Gayle, who hit a 17-ball fifty versus Pune Warriors in 2013. Faf du Plessis hit an 18-ball fifty versus Gujarat in 2024.
Rajat Patidar also hit a 19-ball fifty last season versus SRH. Robin Uthappa hit a 19-ball fifty in the 2010 edition versus Punjab Kings.
IPL record
Joint 2nd-fastest fifty in IPL history
Shepherd slammed the joint 2nd-fastest fifty in the competition's history.
Fastest fifty in IPL history (by balls faced)
13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, 2023
14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, 2018
14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, 2022
14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, 2025
Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana claims 3/36 for CSK versus RCB
Pathirana claimed 3/36 against RCB. He was superb in his first three overs. He conceded 15 runs for three scalps. However, he bowled the final over of RCB's innings and went for 21 runs.
He has now raced to 46 wickets in the IPL at 20.13 (ER: 8.58). P
athirana, who made his IPL debut with CSK in 2022, has now picked 10-plus wickets in each of the last three seasons. He claimed 19 wickets in IPL 2023, 13 in 2024 and now 12 in 2025.
He averages 27.83 this season (ER: 10.22) from nine matches.
CSK bowling
Khaleel disappoints, Noor impresses for CSK
Khaleel was abysmal for CSK. He conceded 65 runs from 3 overs (ER: 21.70).
Khaleel has now bowled the most expensive spell for CSK in the IPL. He surpassed Ngidi's record of 0/62 from 4 overs versus Mumbai Indians in 2021.
Noor Ahmad was solid for CSK and clocked 1/26. He now owns 16 scalps this season at 19.62.
Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj bowled 3 overs each, conceding 26 and 25 runs respectively.
Sam Curran claimed 1/34 from 3 overs.
CSK
CSK fall short in stiff run-chase
Chasing a target of 214, teenager Ayush Mhatre took the initiative and shared a 51-run stand alongside fellow opener Shaik Rasheed (14).
CSK were reduced to 58/2 thereafter in the 6th over. Mhatre then continued his blitz and with an able support from Jadeja, he kept CSK in the hunt. He was dismissed in the 17th over.
After his dismissal, CSK lost Dewald Brevis (0). MS Dhoni (12) and Jadeja managed 14 runs in the 19th over before Yash Dayal defended RCB's score in the final over.
Duo
Mhatre slams 94, Jadeja finishes with an unbeaten 77
Mhatre smashed a solid 94-run knock for CSK from 48 balls. He slammed 9 fours and 5 sixes.
Playing just his 4th match of the season, he has raced to 163 runs at 40.75. He smashed his maiden IPL fifty.
On the other hand, Jadeja shone for CSK with an unbeaten 77 from 45 balls. He slammed 8 fours and 2 sixes.
In 251 IPL matches, Jadeja now owns 3,219 runs at 27.99 (195 innings). He registered his 5th IPL fifty.
Dhoni
Dhoni attains this record
Dhoni hit one six in his knock of 12 runs from 8 balls. He was dismissed by Dayal in the 20th over.
Notably, Dhoni surpassed 900 runs versus RCB in the IPL. He owns 906 runs at 39.39.
Dhoni has now raced to 50 IPL sixes against RCB. He is now the 3rd batter in IPL history to smash 50-plus sixes against a team after 61 - Chris Gayle vs PBKS, 54 - Chris Gayle vs KKR and 50 - Rohit Sharma vs DC.
Other records
Other records made in this match
Kohli owns 500-plus runs in an IPL season for the 8th time. He surpassed David Warner's tally of 7.
CSK suffered their 2nd-lowest defeat margin versus RCB in IPL (by runs).
For RCB, this was the 2nd instance of them winning an IPL contest by 2 runs (also versus MI in 2013).
Mhatre and Jadeja added CSK's 3rd-highest stand for any wicket against RCB in the tournament.
Information
RCB move to top of IPL 2025 standings
RCB claimed their 8th win of the campaign from 11 matches. With this win, they raced to 16 points (NRR: +0.482). CSK remain 10th in the standings. It was their 9th defeat.