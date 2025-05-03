Earlier, Pathirana and Ravindra Jadeja collided while taking a catch off the fifth ball of the 4th over.

Both players attempted to catch a shot by Jacob Bethell. Unfortunately, they were oblivious to each other's position and collided with one another.

While the collision led to a dropped catch, Jadeja continued to play while Pathirana was severely injured and had to be taken off the field.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti came in as a replacement in the 5th over for the injured Sri Lankan player.