Matheesha Pathirana claims 3/36 for CSK versus RCB: Key stats
What's the story
Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season on Saturday saw Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana claim 3/36 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Pathirana was superb in his first three overs. He conceded 15 runs for three scalps. However, he bowled the final over of RCB's innings and went for 21 runs.
Romario Shepherd, who hit a 14-ball 53*, hit the pacer for 2 fours and 2 sixes in the 20th over.
Here's more.
Injury update
Pathirana had got injured earlier during the contest
Earlier, Pathirana and Ravindra Jadeja collided while taking a catch off the fifth ball of the 4th over.
Both players attempted to catch a shot by Jacob Bethell. Unfortunately, they were oblivious to each other's position and collided with one another.
While the collision led to a dropped catch, Jadeja continued to play while Pathirana was severely injured and had to be taken off the field.
Kamlesh Nagarkoti came in as a replacement in the 5th over for the injured Sri Lankan player.
Performance
A solid first three overs for Pathirana
Pathirana returned for CSK and came to bowl the 10th over. He conceded three runs and took the wicket of Jacob Bethell, who scored a valiant 55. Pathirana broke a 97-run stand for the opening wicket.
Pathirana came back next to bowl in the 16th over and he picked another wicket in the form of Devdutt Padikkal. 7 runs were conceded in this over.
Pathirana's 3rd over saw him concede 5 runs besides claiming the wicket of Rajat Patidar.
Information
Shepherd goes berserk, dispatches the bowler for 21 runs
Shepherd came to the crease with RCB stranded at 157/5 in the 18th over. He powered his way to a 14-ball half-century to help RCB finish with a score of 213/5 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed went for 33 runs in the 19th over before Pathirana was butchered by the big-hitting West Indian.
Wickets
Pathirana races to 46 IPL scalps
Pathirana picked 3/36, conceding at nine runs an over. He bowled three wide balls.
He has now raced to 46 wickets in the IPL at 20.13 (ER: 8.58). Pathirana, who made his IPL debut with CSK in 2022, has now picked 10-plus wickets in each of the last three seasons.
He claimed 19 wickets in IPL 2023, 13 in 2024 and now 12 in 2025.
He averages 27.83 this season (ER: 10.22) from nine matches.