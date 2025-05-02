What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) handed Rajasthan Royals (RR) their eighth defeat of the season with a dominant 100-run win in match 50 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur.

MI's clinical all-round display overwhelmed RR, virtually ending their playoff hopes and inflicting their second-heaviest loss by runs in IPL history.

Here, we decode the Rajasthan Royals' biggest defeats in IPL history (by runs).