Decoding Rajasthan Royals' biggest defeats in IPL (by runs)
Mumbai Indians (MI) handed Rajasthan Royals (RR) their eighth defeat of the season with a dominant 100-run win in match 50 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur.
MI's clinical all-round display overwhelmed RR, virtually ending their playoff hopes and inflicting their second-heaviest loss by runs in IPL history.
Here, we decode the Rajasthan Royals' biggest defeats in IPL history (by runs).
#1
112 vs RCB, Jaipur, 2023
Royal Challengers Bengaluru handed Rajasthan Royals their biggest IPL defeat by 112 runs in Jaipur, 2023.
Chasing 172, RR collapsed to 6/31 by the seventh over, with both openers out for ducks and the top order ripped apart
Wayne Parnell led RCB's bowling with 3/10, while Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma chipped in with two wickets each, folding RR for a paltry 59.
#2
100 vs MI, Jaipur, 2025
RR's second-biggest IPL defeat by runs came in the aforementioned game against MI.
Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma set the platform with solid fifties, before unbeaten cameos from Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav lifted MI to 217/2.
In response, RR collapsed, with Karn (3/23) and Trent Boult (3/28) sharing six wickets to bowl them out for just 117.
RR hence lost by 100 runs.
#3
86 vs KKR, Sharjah, 2021
The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals, suffered their third-largest IPL defeat by runs (86) in Match 54 of the 2021 season.
Chasing 172, RR's top order collapsed against a relentless KKR bowling attack.
Despite a valiant 44 from Rahul Tewatia, the Royals were bundled out for just 85.
For KKR, Shivam Mavi starred with 4/21, while Lockie Ferguson's 3/18 sealed an 86-run victory.
#4
75 vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009
RR's 75-run defeat to RCB in the 2009 IPL is among their biggest losses by runs.
Chasing 134 in Cape Town, RR collapsed with only three batters reaching double digits.
Meanwhile, skipper Anil Kumble starred for RCB with a sensational 5/5 in 3.1 overs, folding RR for just 58.