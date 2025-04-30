IPL: How Jasprit Bumrah has fared against Rajasthan Royals
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will clash in Match 50 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 1.
The Royals head into this match on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.
However, they will face the guile of an in-form Jasprit Bumrah. Here's how he has fared against the Royals in the IPL.
Stats
Bumrah vs RR in IPL
Bumrah first played against the Royals in IPL 2014.
The right-arm seamer has taken 17 wickets from 14 matches at an incredible average of 20.76. His economy rate reads 6.53.
His tally includes a four-wicket haul (BBM: 4/20).
Notably, leg-spinner Amit Mishra is the only player to have taken 30-plus wickets against RR in the IPL.
Battles
His match-ups against RR batters
Bumrah has a terrific match-up against RR batter Shimron Hetmyer in the IPL.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the MI pacer has dismissed Hetmyer thrice in just six IPL innings. The latter hasn't found a boundary in 14 against Bumrah.
Bumrah has also removed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal once in four IPL innings.
Meanwhile, Nitish Rana strikes at just 92.59 against Bumrah in the tournament.
Career
A look at his illustrious IPL career
Bumrah recently became the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The right-arm pacer displaced his long-time mentor Lasith Malinga.
In an illustrious career, the former has taken 174 wickets at an incredible average of 22.38. Nine of his wickets have come in IPL 2025.
Bumrah is the only player with multiple five-wicket hauls for MI in the IPL.