What's the story

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will clash in Match 50 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 1.

The Royals head into this match on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

However, they will face the guile of an in-form Jasprit Bumrah. Here's how he has fared against the Royals in the IPL.