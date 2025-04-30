As mentioned, Jadeja's IPL career started with RR, the IPL 2008 champions, where he spent two seasons before a ban in 2010.

He returned in 2011 with Kochi Tuskers Kerala and joined CSK a year later. He played for them till 2015.

After a two-year stint with Gujarat Lions (2016 and 2017), Jadeja rejoined CSK (in 2018) and has been their mainstay all-rounder.

He even became CSK's captain in 2022 but stepped down from the role midway through the season.