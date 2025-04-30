IPL: Ravindra Jadeja becomes fifth player with this record
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has unlocked a massive achievement by playing his 250th IPL match.
While MS Dhoni leads the list with 274 games, other players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik have also surpassed the 250-match mark.
Jadeja's incredible journey started with Rajasthan Royals back in the inaugural edition (2008) and has seen him represent Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Gujarat Lions, and CSK as well.
Career path
Jadeja's journey to the 250-match milestone
As mentioned, Jadeja's IPL career started with RR, the IPL 2008 champions, where he spent two seasons before a ban in 2010.
He returned in 2011 with Kochi Tuskers Kerala and joined CSK a year later. He played for them till 2015.
After a two-year stint with Gujarat Lions (2016 and 2017), Jadeja rejoined CSK (in 2018) and has been their mainstay all-rounder.
He even became CSK's captain in 2022 but stepped down from the role midway through the season.
Player stats
Most capped players: A closer look
Current Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni tops the list of most capped players in the IPL, with 274 matches.
He is followed closely by Rohit Sharma, who has featured in 266 games.
The third position is occupied by Virat Kohli, who has played 262 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore since IPL's inception in 2008.
Dinesh Karthik occupies the fourth position with an impressive 257 matches played.
Record
Notable IPL records of Jadeja
Jadeja recently became just the second all-rounder to complete the double of 100 wickets and 2,000 runs for a franchise (CSK) in the IPL.
He had earlier become the first player in IPL history to complete the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets.
Overall, Jadeja has more than 3,100 runs and 165-plus wickets in the cash-rich league.
He is one of only two players to have taken 100-plus IPL wickets for CSK.