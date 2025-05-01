Ryan Rickelton races to his third IPL fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Ryan Rickelton played another stellar knock for Mumbai Indians, this time against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
Rickelton showed his class by scoring a brilliant fifty at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. His 38-ball 61 helped the visitors get to 100 within 11 overs.
Rickelton, who completed his third half-century in the IPL, had a 116-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma.
Knock
Another counter-attacking knock from Rickelton
Rickelton, who had a rather slow start, soon launched a fierce counter-attack.
He took charge against Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana in the Powerplay, with MI reaching 58/0.
Both Rickelton and Rohit took their chances as MI raced to 99/0 in 10 overs.
Theekshana knocked over the former in the 12th over. His 38-ball 61 was studded with 7 fours and 3 sixes.
Stats
Rickelton continues to shine
Rickelton, who is featuring in his maiden IPL season, has raced to his third half-century. His maiden half-century came in MI's first home game this season.
In 11 matches, he has racked up 334 runs at a strike-rate of 153.91. His average reads 33.40 (42 fours and 15 sixes).
Overall, Rickelton has raced past 3,350 runs in T20 cricket.