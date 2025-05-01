What's the story

Ryan Rickelton played another stellar knock for Mumbai Indians, this time against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Rickelton showed his class by scoring a brilliant fifty at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. His 38-ball 61 helped the visitors get to 100 within 11 overs.

Rickelton, who completed his third half-century in the IPL, had a 116-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma.