Hardik Pandya: Decoding his all-round stats versus Rajasthan Royals (IPL)
What's the story
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was instrumental in his side's win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
MI crushed RR by 100 runs in Jaipur to move top of the standings.
Pandya continued his smart run. He slammed an unbeaten 48 with the bat before picking one wicket in his lone over (1/2).
We decode his stats.
Performance
Pandya smashes 48*, adds unbeaten 94-run stand alongside Suryakumar
Pandya walked in when MI were 123/2 after 12.4 overs. Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav both hammered classy scores of 48* each to help MI finish on 217/2 in 20 overs.
Pandya and SKY added an unbeaten 94-run stand for the 3rd wicket.
Pandya's knock from 23 balls had six fours and a six. He struck at 208.70.
Information
One scalp with the ball in hand
RR were bowled out for a score of 117 in 16.1 overs. Pandya utilized himself for a single over. He picked the wicket of Shubham Dubey (15). He conceded two runs in that over.
Stats
Pandya averages 72-plus with bat and 19.75 with ball
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandya has now raced to 506 runs against the Royals in IPL at 72.28. He has hit two fifties.
Pandya, who owns a strike rate of 173.28 against RR, has smoked 46 fours and 24 sixes. He has featured in 16 matches (15 innings).
With the ball, Pandya owns 12 scalps against RR at 19.75 (ER: 7.98).