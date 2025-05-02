What's the story

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was instrumental in his side's win over Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

MI crushed RR by 100 runs in Jaipur to move top of the standings.

Pandya continued his smart run. He slammed an unbeaten 48 with the bat before picking one wicket in his lone over (1/2).

We decode his stats.