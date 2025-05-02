Rohit Sharma: Decoding his best knocks vs RR in IPL
What's the story
Match 50 of IPL 2025 saw Mumbai Indians crush Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs, marking their sixth consecutive win of 2025.
The dominant victory was powered by fifties from Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, while Karn Sharma and Trent Boult picked three-fers.
Notably, this was Rohit's third fifty-plus score and third-highest IPL knock against RR.
We decode Rohit's best IPL performances against Rajasthan Royals.
#1
73 off 44 balls (Deccan Chargers) - Nagpur, 2010
The former MI skipper's best knock against RR in the IPL came in 2010, playing for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.
Chasing 160, DC stumbled early, losing both openers by the fifth over.
Rohit then anchored the innings with three vital partnerships, scoring 73 off 44 balls, including eight fours and two sixes.
However, his efforts fell short as DC lost by two runs.
#2
58 off 47 balls (Mumbai Indians), Mumbai, 2011
Rohit was brilliant against RR came in the 20`11 IPL game, scoring 58 off 47 balls.
Batting first, MI were in early trouble at 17/2.
Rohit steadied the innings with a 48-run stand alongside Sachin Tendulkar, followed by a 53-run partnership with Kieron Pollard, helping MI post 133/5.
However, Shane Watson (89*) and Rahul Dravid (43*) powered RR to a 10-wicket win.
#3
53 off 36 balls (Mumbai Indians), Jaipur, 2025*
As mentioned, Rohit tormented the RR bowlers in the aforementioned Jaipur match.
Opening the innings, Rohit and Rickelton gave MI a blazing start, with Rohit smashing a fluent 53 off 36 balls, including nine boundaries, before falling to Riyan Parag.
Powered by that start, MI posted 217/2.
In reply, RR crumbled for 117, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma claiming three wickets each.
Information
Rohit owns 600 runs against RR in IPL
The former Indian T20I skipper has now raced to 600 IPL runs against RR with his third fifty against them. Rohit owns an average of 20.86 across 29 innings while striking at 126.05. His highest score is 73 and he owns three fifties.