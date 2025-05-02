What's the story

Match 50 of IPL 2025 saw Mumbai Indians crush Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs, marking their sixth consecutive win of 2025.

The dominant victory was powered by fifties from Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, while Karn Sharma and Trent Boult picked three-fers.

Notably, this was Rohit's third fifty-plus score and third-highest IPL knock against RR.

We decode Rohit's best IPL performances against Rajasthan Royals.