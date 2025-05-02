IPL 2025: RCB aim to seal playoff berth vs CSK
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
While RCB are on the cusp of sealing the playoff berth, CSK have already been knocked out of the tournament.
However, despite being out of the tournament, CSK players are determined to end their season on a high with a possible win against RCB.
RCB's resurgence
RCB set to enter the playoffs
RCB have been on a roll lately, winning three on the trot, including one at home. Their recent win against Punjab Kings was notable.
A win against CSK could see RCB sit at the top of the table and confirm their place in the playoffs.
Having won seven of their 10 games, they are currently second on the points table.
The team's captain Rajat Patidar has been crucial in this turnaround.
CSK's challenges
CSK's struggles this season and future prospects
Five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, have had a disappointing season. They became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament, having won just two of their 10 games.
However, despite the setback, MS Dhoni and his men are determined to play for pride in their remaining matches.
The return of Sam Curran and the emergence of Dewald Brevis could provide much-needed momentum for CSK as they aim to finish their season on a high note.
Pitch report
Pitch conditions at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is famous for high-scoring encounters, which is what we expect in the RCB vs CSK match.
Out of four games played at this venue, three have been won by teams batting second.
With rain predicted for the next three days, some sort of curtailment could make it easier for the team batting second.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
H2H
H2H record between the two teams
In terms of the head-to-head record, CSK have won 21 of the 34 matches played against RCB.
While 12 games landed in RCB's favor, one match got washed out.
Notably, RCB got the better of CSK when these two sides met earlier in the season.
In Bengaluru, CSK have five wins and as many defeats against the home side.
Probable XIs
A look at the predicted playing XIs and Impact Subs
CSK predicted XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana. Impact Sub: Anshul Kamboj.
RCB precicted XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal. Impact Sub: Devdutt Padikkal.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Virat Kohli is the third-highest scorer in IPL 2025, having scored 443 runs at 63.29.
Josh Hazlewood has raced to 18 wickets in 10 matches at an incredible average of 17.27 in the season. He is the outright highest wicket-taker.
Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad is leading the wicket charts for CSK with 15 wickets at 19.20.
Shivam Dube is the only CSK batter with 200-plus runs this season (248 at 31).
