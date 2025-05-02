What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

While RCB are on the cusp of sealing the playoff berth, CSK have already been knocked out of the tournament.

However, despite being out of the tournament, CSK players are determined to end their season on a high with a possible win against RCB.