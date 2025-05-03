Romario Shepherd slams fastest half-century for RCB in IPL: Stats
What's the story
West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd played a blinder of a knock in Match 52 of the IPL 2025 season against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Shepherd came to the crease with RCB stranded at 157/5 in the 18th over.
He powered his way to a 14-ball half-century to help RCB finish with a score of 213/5 in 20 overs.
Knock
Complete brutality from Shepherd in the final 2 overs
Matheesha Pathirana bowled a solid 18th over, picking a wicket and conceding 5 runs which led to Shepherd's introduction.
Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 19th over and conceded 33 runs. Shepherd smashed the pacer for 4 sixes and two fours.
In the final over, Shepherd got strike in the 2nd ball and he finished off in style. He dispatched Pathirana two fours and two sixes.
Record
Joint 2nd-fastest fifty in IPL history
Shepherd slammed the joint 2nd-fastest fifty in the competition's history.
Fastest fifty in IPL history (by balls faced)
13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, 2023
14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, 2018
14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, 2022
14 - Romario Shepherd (RCB) vs CSK, 2025
RCB
Shepherd now owns fastest IPL fifty for RCB
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shepherd now owns the fastest IPL fifty for RCB. He broke the record of Chris Gayle, who hit a 17-ball fifty versus Pune Warriors in 2013.
Faf du Plessis hit an 18-ball fifty versus Gujarat in 2024. Rajat Patidar also hit a 19-ball fifty last season versus SRH.
Robin Uthappa hit a 19-ball fifty in the 2010 edition versus Punjab Kings.
Shepherd
A strike rate of 218.18 in the IPL
Shepherd's 14-ball 53* had six sixes and four fours. He owned a strike rate of 378.57.
Playing his 4th match for RCB this season, this was Shepherd's first chance to come out with the bat.
Overall, Shepherd now owns 168 IPL runs. He hit his maiden fifty. He owns a strike rate of 218.18.
Information
1,700-plus runs in the 20-over format for Shepherd
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 168th match (118 innings), Shepherd has raced to 1,709 runs. He smashed his 4th fifty in 20 overs cricket. His strike rate is 151-plus. He has raced to 125 sixes with his average being 23-plus.