What's the story

West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd played a blinder of a knock in Match 52 of the IPL 2025 season against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Shepherd came to the crease with RCB stranded at 157/5 in the 18th over.

He powered his way to a 14-ball half-century to help RCB finish with a score of 213/5 in 20 overs.