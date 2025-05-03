Virat Kohli slams his 62nd IPL half-century, surpasses 8,500 runs
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli showcased his mettle once again against Chennai Super Kings.
Match 52 of the IPL 2025 season saw the 36-year-old veteran smash a solid 33-ball 62 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Kohli and Jacob Bethell added 97 runs for the opening wicket. Kohli then departed in the 12th over with RCB being at 121/2.
Here are further details.
Knock
Kohli shines for RCB with solid knock
Bethell and Kohli added 71 runs in the 1st six overs for RCB. Bethell took the aggressive route and was the busier player. He scored unbeaten 42 from 23 balls whereas Kohli managed 29 from 13.
After the powerplay, Bethell departed right after his fifty before Kohli got to his landmark by taking on Ravindra Jadeja.
He was thereafter dismissed by Sam Curran.
Runs
Most 50-plus scores against CSK in IPL
Kohli's 33-ball 62 had 5 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 187.88.
Kohli has now raced to 1,146 runs from 35 IPL matches against CSK. He averages 38.20 (SR: 127.75). Notably, this was his 10th fifty against CSK.
Kohli has now steered clear of Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and Rohit Sharma in terms of most 50-plus scores against CSK (9 each).
IPL
70th fifty-plus score in the IPL
Kohli's 62 saw him race past 8,500 runs in the IPL. He now owns 8,509 runs at an average of 39.57. His strike rate reads 132.60.
Kohli slammed his 62nd fifty in the competition. He also owns 8 IPL tons. He has raced to 749 fours and 290 sixes.
Do you know?
500 runs for Kohli in IPL 2025
Kohli has reclaimed the Orange Cap this season from Sai Sudharsan. Kohli owns 505 runs from 11 matches at 63.12. He registered his 7th fifty of the campaign. Sudharsan is the only other batter with 500-plus runs this season (504).
Records
Kohli slams his 104th fifty in T20s
Kohli registered his 104th half-century in the 20-over format. He also owns 9 tons.
Playing his 410th match, he has raced to 13,391 runs. He averages over 42 with his strike rate being 134-plus.
Kohli has slammed 434 sixes in 20 overs cricket in addition to 1,188 fours.
Sixes
Kohli surpasses 300 T20 sixes for RCB
Kohli attained another major record for RCB. He has now gone past 300 T20 sixes for the side. As mentioned, he has hit 290 sixes for RCB in the IPL. Another 14 have come in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20.
As per Cricbuzz, he is the 1st batter to slam 300-plus sixes for a team in T20s.
Chris Gayle is next (263 sixes, RCB).
Record
Most sixes at a single venue in T20s
Kohli has broke Gayle's record for the most number of sixes in a single venue (20-over cricket).
Most sixes at a single venue in T20s:
155 - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru
151 - Chris Gayle at Bengaluru
138 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur
135 - Alex Hales at Nottingham
122 - Rohit Sharma at Wankhede