What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli showcased his mettle once again against Chennai Super Kings.

Match 52 of the IPL 2025 season saw the 36-year-old veteran smash a solid 33-ball 62 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli and Jacob Bethell added 97 runs for the opening wicket. Kohli then departed in the 12th over with RCB being at 121/2.

