RCB's Jacob Bethell slams his maiden IPL half-century: Key stats
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Jacob Bethell hammered his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League.
Bethell, who made his IPL debut in RCB's previous match against Delhi Capitals, showcased his talent by hitting a solid 55-run knock from 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.
Notably, he shared a 97-run stand alongside Virat Kohli for the 1st wicket. Here's more.
Bethell shines for RCB
Bethell took the aggressive route and was the busier player, helping RCB amass 71/0 in the powerplay.
He scored an unbeaten 42 from 23 balls in this phase. He smashed two fours after the PP overs to race to a 28-ball fifty.
Bethell was dismissed in the following over. Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana dismissed the Englishman.
An attempted pull shot derived a top-edge.
8th fifty in 20-over format for Bethell
Bethell's knock was laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 166.67.
He has now raced to 67 runs from two IPL matches at 33.50. His strike rate is 171-plus.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bethell has amassed 1,194 runs in the 20-over format. He smashed his 8th fifty.
His strike rate in the format is 137-plus.