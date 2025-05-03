What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Jacob Bethell hammered his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League.

Bethell, who made his IPL debut in RCB's previous match against Delhi Capitals, showcased his talent by hitting a solid 55-run knock from 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Notably, he shared a 97-run stand alongside Virat Kohli for the 1st wicket. Here's more.