What's the story

In the 54th match of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4.

Both teams are in contention for a playoff berth this season.

Eyes will be on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has already made four fifties this season.

Here we decode his stats against the Super Giants.