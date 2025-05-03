Shreyas Iyer averages 56.33 vs LSG in IPL: Stats
What's the story
In the 54th match of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4.
Both teams are in contention for a playoff berth this season.
Eyes will be on PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has already made four fifties this season.
Here we decode his stats against the Super Giants.
Career
Two fifties vs LSG
Iyer has been magnificent against the Lucknow-based team.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the PBKS captain has aggregated 169 runs from five matches with a strike rate of 139.66.
He has amassed these runs at a magnificent average of 56.33.
The tally also includes two fifties, including the 52* which was smashed earlier in the season.
6, 50, 38*, and 23 read his other scores against the team.
Information
Iyer vs key LSG bowlers
Iyer can be challenged by Ravi Bishnoi in the middle overs. Though Iyer has managed just 27 runs off 22 balls against Bishnoi in the IPL, the leg-spinner is yet to trap him. Star pacer Avesh Khan has conceded 18 runs off 15 balls against Iyer without dismissing him.
Career
Iyer's IPL 2025 campaign
Iyer managed 72 from 41 balls in his preceding outing against Chennai Super Kings.
Overall in IPL 2025, the Punjab captain has smashed 360 runs.
The tally includes four fifties as he has struck at 180.90 and his average reads 51.42.
In a career spanning a decade, Iyer has racked up 3,487 runs from 126 IPL matches at an average of 33.52.
His tally includes 24 half-centuries. His strike rate reads a decent 131.48.
Information
Do you know?
PBKS bought Iyer for a jaw-dropping sum of ₹26.75 crore in the 2025 mega auction, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history. This came after he won the IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders. The star batter now aims to replicate his heroics with the Punjab-based team.