The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth for three years.

The KCA announced the decision on Friday.

Sreesanth was suspended for his alleged "false and defamatory statements" against the association.

The remarks were made in connection with his criticism of Sanju Samson's exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in December 2024, which subsequently led to his exclusion from India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad earlier this year.

