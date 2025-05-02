KCA suspends Sreesanth, seeks legal action against Samson's father
What's the story
The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has suspended former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth for three years.
The KCA announced the decision on Friday.
Sreesanth was suspended for his alleged "false and defamatory statements" against the association.
The remarks were made in connection with his criticism of Sanju Samson's exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in December 2024, which subsequently led to his exclusion from India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad earlier this year.
Here are further details.
Show-cause notice
KCA defends show-cause notice to Sreesanth over defamatory claims
The KCA had served a show-cause notice to Sreesanth in February 2025 after he publicly criticized the association.
The former cricketer had voiced his displeasure over KCA's decision to omit wicketkeeper-batter Samson from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in December 2024.
Although he supported Samson, the KCA had clarified that the show-cause notice wasn't for Sreesanth backing him but for "making false and defamatory statements" against them.
Legal proceedings
KCA to pursue legal action against all individuals involved
The KCA has also announced its intention to seek legal action against several other individuals.
These include Sanju Samson's father, Samson Viswanath, Reji Lukose, and a news channel anchor.
The association has accused them of making "baseless allegations" against it in the name of Sanju.
This move is part of their ongoing efforts to protect their reputation and maintain integrity within the sport.
KCA statement
KCA rebuts Sreesanth's claims, recalls support during 2013 scandal
In response to Sreesanth's allegations, the KCA cited the 2013 spot-fixing case involving him.
They emphasized on their support for players even in tough times, as a rebuttal to his claims.
The association stated, "When Sreesanth was in jail facing allegations in the infamous match-fixing scandal, KCA officials visited and supported him."
This statement was aimed at highlighting their commitment toward supporting players no matter what.