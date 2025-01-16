What's the story

Vidarbha cricket team openers, Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod hammered centuries against Maharashtra in the 2nd semi-final of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

Shorey hit his 2nd successive century. He managed 114 runs from 120 balls. Rathod managed 116 from 101 balls.

The two batters added 224 runs for the opening wicket.

Vidarbha hit 380/3 in 50 overs.