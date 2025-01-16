Dhruv Shorey, Yash Rathod slam centuries in VHT semis: Stats
What's the story
Vidarbha cricket team openers, Dhruv Shorey and Yash Rathod hammered centuries against Maharashtra in the 2nd semi-final of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.
Shorey hit his 2nd successive century. He managed 114 runs from 120 balls. Rathod managed 116 from 101 balls.
The two batters added 224 runs for the opening wicket.
Vidarbha hit 380/3 in 50 overs.
Information
Openers hand Vidarbha the desired start
Shorey and Rathod handed Vidarbha the desired start. They also maintained a sound scoring rate. Rathod led the charge and he was the first batter to get dismissed in the 35th over. Shorey departed in the 39th over of Vidarbha's innings.
Shorey
5th List A ton and 2,500 runs for Shorey
Shorey's knock was laced with 14 fours and a six. He struck at 95. Mukesh Choudhary dismissed the batter.
Shorey slammed his 2nd century in the ongoing VHT season. Playing his 7th match, he owns 384 runs at 64.
This was his 3rd fifty-plus score. Overall, he has 2,602 runs in List A cricket. This was his 5th century.
Rathod
3rd ton in List A cricket for Rathod
Rathod's knock consisted of 14 fours and a six. He struck at 114.85. Satyajeet Bachhav got the vital scalp.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rathod owns 384 runs from 8 matches (7 innings) at 76.80. This was his 2nd century in the ongoing VHT season.
In 23 List A matches, Rathod has slammed 837 runs at 45-plus. This was his 3rd ton in List A cricket.