BPL: Durbar Rajshahi pledge to clear dues as players protest
What's the story
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise, Durbar Rajshahi, have promised to clear the dues of its cricketers.
The promise comes after the players boycotted a training session on January 13 in Chattogram over non-payment of dues.
The team management first blamed the missed practice on a "rest day," but later admitted the financial problems of their local players.
Here are further details.
Financial woes
Payment delays and bounced checks
The financial woes of Durbar Rajshahi's players have been continuing for two weeks, with some even receiving bounced checks on January 9.
However, the franchise did manage to pay 25% of the total fees to its foreign players and coaching staff after their fourth match on January 6.
The team also struggled to disburse daily allowances, making players pay for their own expenses from January 5 to 11.
Intervention
BCB intervenes amid payment crisis
In wake of the payment crisis, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed spoke to Durbar Rajshahi's owner Shafique Rahman, captain Anamul Haque, and a few other players.
BCB Director Manjur Alam was hopeful of resolving the issue soon. He said, "Negotiations are in process, hopefully we can come to a solution tomorrow."
The BPL governing council asks franchises to pay players 50% of their total fees ahead of the tournament.
Boycott threat
Players threaten to boycott next match
After boycotting the training session, some Durbar Rajshahi players threatened to skip the next match against Sylhet Strikers on January 17, unless each local player is given 50% of their due payments.
However, according to a recent ESPNcricinfo report, the Rajshahi have now promised to clear these dues by today.
Jayed Ahmed, who looks after franchise operations for Durbar Rajshahi, assured BCB President Faruque Ahmed.
Payment plan
Durbar Rajshahi's plan to clear dues
In a video statement, Jayed Ahmed assured that any unpaid dues would be cleared by today. He said, "There's no doubt that they will receive payment on January 16."
Notably, the management has decided to pay 25% of the due amount in cash and another 25% via checks.
This commitment comes as Durbar Rajshahi prepare for their seventh game against Khulna Tigers in Chattogram on January 17.