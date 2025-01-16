2024-25 NBA: Ranking teams with best road record so far
What's the story
As the 2024-25 NBA season unfolds, road success has been a key indicator of championship potential. Some teams have thrived away from home, showing their ability to win in tough environments.
Meanwhile, with their recent win, the Cleveland Cavaliers now have the best road record this season.
In this article, we rank the teams with the best road records so far this season.
#1
Cleveland Cavaliers - (14-3 record in 17 road games)
As mentioned with their recent win vs the Indiana Pacers the Cavs not only sit atop the Eastern Conference but also get to boast the best away record this season (14-3).
Meanwhile, the three losses by the team were handed by the Boston Celtics the Atlanta Hawks, and the Miami Heat.
Notably, they have managed a .824 win percentage with 122.4 points per game.
#2
Oklahoma City Thunder - (16-4 record in 20 road games)
The Oklahoma City Thunder on the back of their star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sit atop the Western Conference (33-6) and have managed a 16-4 road record.
Notably, they follow Cleveland as two table-toppers to feature on this list.
With a .800 win percentage, the Thunder are one of the two teams with a .800+ win percentage.
They also boast an average of 116.1 PPG.
#3
Boston Celtics - (14-5 record in 19 road games)
The Boston Celtics take the third spot on this list on the back of their 14-5 road record so far this season.
Additionally, their first away loss vs the Pacers, and their recent one against the Toronto Raptors.
With a .737 win percentage, they are one of the three teams to manage a .700+ win percentage this season, while averaging 116.8 PPG.
#4
Houston Rockets - (13-6 record in 19 road games)
The Rockets are enjoying a stellar season while they are comfortably placed second in the Western Conference (27-12 record).
Meanwhile, they are placed fourth on this list with a 13-6 away record this season whilst averaging 113.9 PPG with a win percentage of .684.
Although their first road loss was early in the season, the Rockets have won every road game since December.
#5
New York Knicks - (14-8 record in 22 road games)
Although the Knicks have played 22 road games (most in this list), they round out the top five on the back of their 14 wins.
Notably, they are also the third Eastern Conference team to make this list trailing Cleveland and Boston.
With a win percentage of .636 and an average of 117.2 PPG NY have had a fair run in their away game.