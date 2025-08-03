WhatsApp will let you have voice chats with Meta AI

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iOS users, taking the version number to 25.21.10.76. The latest update brings a major new feature: the ability to start real-time voice chats with Meta AI. However, this capability is only available to select beta testers at this time and will be rolled out more widely in the coming weeks.

User experience Easier to engage with AI The new feature is designed to provide a seamless, hands-free way for users to interact with Meta AI. By enabling voice conversations, WhatsApp hopes to make it easier for users to engage with the AI, whether for quick assistance or multitasking scenarios. This update is similar to one recently introduced in the Android version of WhatsApp beta.

Information How to start a voice chat To start a voice chat, users have to open Meta AI from the Chats tab and tap the waveform icon. They can also enable a setting in voice preferences that lets WhatsApp automatically start voice chats when opening Meta AI from this tab.

Enhanced accessibility Users can also initiate voice chats from Calls tab To improve accessibility and speed of interaction, WhatsApp also lets some users start voice chats with Meta AI directly from the Calls tab. This launches a voice conversation instantly and automatically, without any additional action needed. The updated interface also offers pre-made prompt suggestions as conversation starters for users who might not know what to ask or say to Meta AI.