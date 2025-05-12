What's the story

In a major security alert, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned iPhone and iPad users.

CERT-In has flagged several vulnerabilities in Apple's software, including iOS and iPadOS, that could either expose sensitive data or make the devices unusable.

In particular, iPhones running iOS versions older than 18.3 and iPads with iPadOS versions older than 17.7.3 are vulnerable.