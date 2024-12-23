WhatsApp will stop working on these devices from January 1
WhatsApp has announced it will end support for older Android devices from 2025. Beginning January 1, the popular messaging app will stop working on Android phones based on Android KitKat or older versions. This means, if you are using one of these old models, you will have to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp. The move is driven by the hardware limitations of these old devices.
WhatsApp's AI integration and OS compatibility
WhatsApp's move to drop support for old Android phones comes after its integration with Meta AI earlier this year. The company has been busy improving its AI capabilities with a number of related features. Android KitKat, launched in 2013, also witnessed Google dropping its support earlier this year. This new policy will impact several classic Android phones such as Samsung Galaxy S3, Motorola Moto G, HTC One X and Sony Xperia Z.
WhatsApp's support discontinuation extends to older iPhones
Along with older Android devices, WhatsApp has also announced an end of support for iPhones operating on iOS vesion 15.1 or older. This could impact users of iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. However, these iPhone users have until May 5, 2025, to upgrade to a new device and continue using the messaging service without any interruptions.
WhatsApp introduces festive features for holiday season
In other news, Meta recently launched a bunch of limited-time features for WhatsApp to celebrate the holiday season. These include NYE Calling Effects, which let you add themed backgrounds, filters, and effects to your video calls. Another temporary feature is Animated Reactions that add a confetti animation when you send/receive a message reaction. A New Year sticker pack with curated designs and avatar stickers has also been launched for users to share season's greetings or heartfelt messages creatively.