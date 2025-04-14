What's the story

Foxconn, a key supplier to Apple, is eyeing 300 acres along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, according to The Economic Times.

This would be the company's first manufacturing unit in northern India.

The site is located close to HCL-Foxconn's 50-acre plant for semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), which is pending approval.

The land along this expressway, which connects Greater Noida with Agra, comes under Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).