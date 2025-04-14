Trump effect: Foxconn plans huge 300-acre manufacturing plant in UP
Foxconn, a key supplier to Apple, is eyeing 300 acres along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, according to The Economic Times.
This would be the company's first manufacturing unit in northern India.
The site is located close to HCL-Foxconn's 50-acre plant for semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), which is pending approval.
The land along this expressway, which connects Greater Noida with Agra, comes under Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).
Expansion plans
Facility could be bigger than Bengaluru plant
The proposed facility in Uttar Pradesh could be bigger than Foxconn's upcoming plant in Bengaluru, which is slated to become the company's second largest in the world.
However, the exact products to be manufactured at this new plant are still unknown as talks with the government are still underway.
Last year, the Indian government had proposed 300 acres for a Foxconn Industrial Park project, sources familiar with the developments said.
Strategic move
Foxconn's expansion aligns with global supply chain shifts
Foxconn's proposed investment in Uttar Pradesh fits into its larger plan of expanding manufacturing in India as global supply chains shift.
The company is looking to diversify its production beyond smartphones into sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) and digital health.
The move comes amid uncertainty over global tariffs and geopolitical climate, giving Foxconn a potential safety net for future electronics manufacturing services (EMS) opportunities.
Market insights
Foxconn's expansion in India is strategic, say experts
Experts agree Foxconn's expanded investment in India is in line with the country's strong market and growing export hub.
CyberMedia Research's Prabhu Ram said, "Foxconn's expanded investment in India aligns with these trends, underscoring its strategic intent to strengthen and deepen its manufacturing presence in the country."
"The diversification geographically within India helps someone like Foxconn to attract prospective clients while expanding capacity and capabilities for existing clients," Counterpoint Research's Neil Shah added.
Production goals
Foxconn's ambitious production targets in India
Foxconn has been doubling down on India, planning to manufacture 25-30 million iPhones from its Indian facilities, more than double last year's production.
The company's chairman Young Liu had said the target was production for sectors like information and communication technology, electric vehicles, energy, and digital health in its next phase of growth in India.
"Definitely, we want to move up the value chain as much as we can in India," Liu had said last year.