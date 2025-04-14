What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to pay a historic dividend of around ₹2.5 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The expected payout exceeds last year's hefty ₹2.1 lakh crore dividend and may reduce the government's borrowing needs for the current fiscal year.

The precise amount is likely to be revealed by the RBI in late May.