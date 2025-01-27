What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has spent $77 billion from its forex reserves to stabilize the Indian rupee.

The intervention, conducted in the spot market, has made the rupee one of the least volatile currencies among its peers.

According to RBI data, India's forex reserves fell to $623.983 billion on January 17, 2025, from $701.176 billion on October 4, 2024.