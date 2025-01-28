What's the story

In a historic move, MobiKwik has become the first fintech company in India to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet, called e-rupee (e₹).

The pioneering effort was done in association with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank.

The e₹ wallet is available for all Android users of MobiKwik, enabling peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.