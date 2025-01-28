Bajaj Auto's Q3 results: Net profit rises to ₹2,109cr
What's the story
Bajaj Auto has posted a 3.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024.
The company's net profit increased to ₹2,108.7 crore from ₹2,042 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year.
Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose by 5.7% to ₹12,807 crore, compared to ₹12,114 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Performance
EBITDA grows by 6.2% in Q3
At the operating level, Bajaj Auto's EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) for the third quarter grew by 6.2% to ₹2,581 crore from ₹2,430 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.
The company's EBITDA margin stood at 20.2%, slightly higher from 20.1% in the corresponding period last fiscal year and higher than the predicted margin of 19.6%.
Sales
Highest-ever festive retail volumes
Bajaj Auto recorded its highest-ever festive retail volumes in the domestic market this quarter. The company also witnessed a broad-based recovery in exports, with over 500,000 units after nine quarters.
Profit consistency
Consistent profit growth and market close
Bajaj Auto continued its streak of consistent profit growth, with EBITDA and PAT exceeding the ₹2,500 crore and ₹2,000 crore marks, respectively.
The EBITDA margin was stable at 20.2%, marking a 10 basis point YoY improvement.
This was attributed to favorable USD/INR realizations and dynamic P&L management offsetting heavy investments in strategic priorities.
At market close, shares of Bajaj Auto Limited closed at ₹8,421.80 on the BSE, up by ₹41.45 or 0.49%.