Bajaj Auto has posted a 3.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024.

The company's net profit increased to ₹2,108.7 crore from ₹2,042 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose by 5.7% to ₹12,807 crore, compared to ₹12,114 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.