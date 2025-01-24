What's the story

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now investigating some of the most popular payment gateways, including Paytm, Razorpay, PayU, and Easebuzz.

The probe focuses on their alleged role in a massive cryptocurrency scam run by 10 Chinese nationals via the HPZ Token app, according to The Times of India.

As part of the investigation, the ED has frozen around ₹500 crore in these companies' virtual accounts over the last two years.