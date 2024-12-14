Summarize Simplifying... In short Paytm's Devotion feature allows users to donate to temples, order prasad, or book temple tickets securely and conveniently.

Major temples like Kedarnath and Kashi Vishwanath accept donations through this platform.

Donations made through this platform can be claimed for tax deductions

Want to donate to temples using Paytm? Follow these steps

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:26 pm Dec 14, 202405:26 pm

What's the story Paytm has a feature called Paytm Devotion, which lets you make digital donations to temples, order prasad, and book temple entry tickets. The service not only offers a convenient way for devotees to practice their faith but also comes with financial benefits. Donations made through this platform can be claimed for tax deductions under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act. Let's see how to use the facility.

User guide

How to use the facility?

To use Paytm Devotion, users will have to log into the app and head over to the 'Devotion' section under 'Bill Payments.' From there, they can select a temple and choose from options like 'Donation from Home,' 'Order Prasad,' or booking temple tickets. After entering personal details and completing the payment, they will get confirmation notifications.

Benefits

Paytm Devotion ensures secure transactions

Paytm is also a trusted payment partner for temple trust merchants, ensuring secure transactions. Major temples like Kedarnath and Kashi Vishwanath accept donations through Paytm. The platform also provides instant confirmations and updates on bookings, enhancing user experience. Plus, Paytm tracks festivals and auspicious days, making it convenient for devotees to plan their visits.