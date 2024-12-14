Summarize Simplifying... In short Paying your water bill via Paytm is a breeze.

By Akash Pandey 05:40 pm Dec 14, 2024

What's the story Paytm, one of India's top digital payment platforms, provides a plethora of services ranging from instant money transfers to bill payments, and more. Among these is the option to pay your Municipal Corporation water bill. This feature ensures that you pay your water bills on time to avoid late fees and service disruptions. Here's a simple guide on using Paytm to pay your water bill online.

Visit Paytm and select your provider

To pay your water bill online using Paytm, open the app, and head to the "MY BILLS" section. Scroll down to the "Home Bills" category, and select "Water." This is where you need to search and select your Jal board or Municipal Corporation from the given options. This way, your payment will be directed to the right municipal authority responsible for the water supply in your area.

Enter your consumer number or bill number

After choosing your Jal board, the next step is to enter your consumer number or bill number. This is usually mentioned on your physical water bill and is unique for every consumer. Entering this number correctly is important as it identifies your particular account with the Municipal Corporation, ensuring that the payment is credited to the right account.

Click 'Proceed' and follow on-screen instructions

Once you've entered your consumer number or bill number, hit the "Proceed" button. This will redirect you to a new page where you can check your bill details and select a payment method. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the payment process. Once these steps are successfully completed, your water bill payment will be made through Paytm.