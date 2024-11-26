He was admitted due to health concerns related to stomach acidity

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalized: Check latest on his health

By Mudit Dube 10:29 am Nov 26, 202410:29 am

What's the story RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been hospitalized at Apollo Hospital in Chennai due to health concerns related to acidity. According to an official statement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), his condition is stable, and he is expected to be discharged within a few hours. The spokesperson emphasized that there is no cause for alarm, reassuring the public about Das's health status.

Extended role

Centre is considering a second extension for Das

The Indian government is reportedly considering a second extension for Governor Das, which would make him the longest-serving chief since the 1960s. Appointed in December 2018, he has already surpassed the typical five-year term for recent governors. His leadership has been pivotal in addressing various economic challenges, including inflation and global uncertainties. In Ocotber, Das bagged the top central banker award.