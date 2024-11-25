Summarize Simplifying... In short Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is spinning off its ice cream business, including popular brands like Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum, into a separate entity.

Shareholders in HUL will receive shares in the new company, which is expected to become a leading listed ice cream firm in India.

The move is part of a global decision by Unilever to separate its ice cream business, aiming to unlock value for shareholders and provide a focused management team for the new entity.

The final decision will be made in 2025

HUL to spin off ice cream business into separate entity

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:36 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced plans to spin off its ice cream business into a standalone entity. The company's board has given preliminary approval for the move, which is aimed at enhancing value for shareholders. The final decision on the demerger will be made after seeking approval from both the board and shareholders in early 2025.

Share distribution

Shareholders to receive shares in new entity

HUL has assured that its shareholders will be allotted shares in the new entity, in accordance with their current shareholding in HUL. The company believes that this separation will unlock fair value for its shareholders. It also gives them an opportunity to stay invested in the growth journey of the ice cream business.

Business performance

Ice cream business: A high-growth segment

HUL's ice cream business is considered to be a high-growth business, with popular brands such as Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum. These brands supposedly function with 'mid to high-single digit profitability.'

Future prospects

Demerger to form leading listed ice cream company

HUL expects the demerger to create a leading listed ice cream firm in India. The new company will have a focused management team with greater flexibility to execute strategies, suited to its distinct business model and market dynamics. The move comes after Unilever's global decision to separate its ice cream business, including brand and technology ownership.