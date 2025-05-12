What's the story

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan recently revealed that the organization runs 10 satellites to keep the nation safe and secure.

Addressing the 5th Convocation ceremony of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal, he said, "If we want to ensure the safety of our country, we have to serve through our satellites."

He also noted these satellites keep an eye on India's 7,000km coastline.