The IPO was subscribed over 300 times

Highway Infrastructure lists at 67% premium, strongest debut this year

By Mudit Dube 12:52 pm Aug 12, 202512:52 pm

What's the story

Highway Infrastructure Limited made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges today. The company's shares were listed at ₹117 per share on the BSE and ₹115 per share on the NSE. This translates to a premium of 67.14% and 64.29%, respectively, over its issue price of ₹70 per share. This is the biggest listing gain of 2025 so far. The strong market debut comes after Highway Infra's IPO was subscribed over 300 times from August 5-7 in the primary market.