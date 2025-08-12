Next Article
MRF's Q1 profit dips 12% YoY, revenue grows
MRF, the well-known tire maker, saw its net profit fall by 12.35% to ₹500.47 crore for April-June 2025 compared to the same quarter last year (April-June 2024).
Still, the company's revenue actually grew by nearly 7%, hitting ₹7,675.69 crore for the quarter.
Rising expenses eat into profits
MRF pulled in more total income thanks to a big boost from "other income," which jumped over 50%.
But rising expenses—up almost 10%—ate into profits and led to lower earnings per share (₹1,180 this year vs. ₹1,346 last year).
MRF's finances remain strong
Even with slimmer margins and a small dip in profit compared to the previous quarter, MRF is keeping its finances strong.
The company has very little debt and plenty of liquidity on hand—showing it can handle some bumps even as costs rise.