MRF's Q1 profit dips 12% YoY, revenue grows

MRF pulled in more total income thanks to a big boost from "other income," which jumped over 50%. But rising expenses—up almost 10%—ate into profits and led to lower earnings per share (₹1,180 this year vs. ₹1,346 last year).

MRF's finances remain strong

Even with slimmer margins and a small dip in profit compared to the previous quarter, MRF is keeping its finances strong.

The company has very little debt and plenty of liquidity on hand—showing it can handle some bumps even as costs rise.