Next Article
HDFC Bank announces maiden bonus share issue: Details here
Big news for HDFC Bank shareholders: the bank is giving out its first-ever 1:1 bonus share, so you'll get one extra share for every one you already own.
There's also a special ₹5 per share dividend coming your way for FY26.
Mark your calendar—the record date to be eligible is August 27, 2025.
Bank's Q1 FY26 results
HDFC Bank's Q1 FY26 results are in: net profit jumped 12% to ₹18,155 crore, and net interest income grew too.
Even though overall consolidated profit dipped slightly, total income soared past ₹99,000 crore.
If you hold HDFC Bank shares in the US as ADS, don't worry—the conversion ratio stays the same, with JP Morgan Chase handling any tweaks needed after this bonus issue.