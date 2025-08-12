HDFC Bank announces maiden bonus share issue: Details here Business Aug 12, 2025

Big news for HDFC Bank shareholders: the bank is giving out its first-ever 1:1 bonus share, so you'll get one extra share for every one you already own.

There's also a special ₹5 per share dividend coming your way for FY26.

Mark your calendar—the record date to be eligible is August 27, 2025.