NLC India shares jump 2% on strong financial performance
NLC India's shares climbed 2% to ₹237.41 on Tuesday, thanks to a solid financial run in FY25 and an impressive start to FY26.
The company's revenue grew from ₹12,999 crore last year to ₹15,283 crore this year, with net profit also jumping from ₹1,867 crore to ₹2,713 crore.
Q1 FY26 results show impressive growth
In the April-June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), NLC India's revenue rose 13% year-on-year and net profit shot up by 48%.
With extra income gains and a dividend announcement in the mix, investors are feeling upbeat—and analysts seem pretty optimistic about where things are headed.
Improved cash flow and debt-to-equity ratio
NLC India boosted its operating cash flow to ₹9,043 crore and improved its debt-to-equity ratio from 1.35 to 1.20—basically showing it can handle its money better now.
These upgrades have made investors more confident and helped push the stock higher.