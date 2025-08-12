NLC India shares jump 2% on strong financial performance Business Aug 12, 2025

NLC India's shares climbed 2% to ₹237.41 on Tuesday, thanks to a solid financial run in FY25 and an impressive start to FY26.

The company's revenue grew from ₹12,999 crore last year to ₹15,283 crore this year, with net profit also jumping from ₹1,867 crore to ₹2,713 crore.