Trump praises Intel CEO days after calling for his resignation 

US President Donald Trump has praised Intel's CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, just days after calling for his resignation. The apparent change of heart came after a meeting between Tan and several members of Trump's cabinet. "I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent," Trump wrote on Social Truth. "His success and rise is an amazing story," the US President said, referring to Tan's journey at Intel.

Strategic collaboration Tan to work with Trump's cabinet secretaries Tan, who has been Intel's CEO since March, will now work with Trump's cabinet secretaries. "The meeting was a very interesting one," Trump said in his post. He also confirmed that Tan would be working with his cabinet secretaries and bringing him "suggestions" in the next week.

Company statement Intel responds to Trump's post In response to Trump's post, an Intel spokesperson said, "Earlier today, Mr. Tan had the honor of meeting with President Trump for a candid and constructive discussion on Intel's commitment to strengthening US technology and manufacturing leadership." The spokesperson added that they appreciate the President's strong leadership on these critical priorities and look forward to working closely with him and his administration.

Addressing scrutiny Tan under fire from Senator Tom Cotton over China ties Tan, who became Intel's CEO in March after serving on its board since 2022, has been under fire from Senator Tom Cotton over alleged ties to China. This includes his past association with Cadence Design Systems as its CEO. Responding to Trump's criticism last week, Tan said he has always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards during his 40-plus years in the industry.