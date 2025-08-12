EaseMyTrip shares jump 9% after hitting record low

Even with today's bounce, EaseMyTrip's stock is still considered strongly oversold—the RSI is at a super-low 12.2—hinting there could be more upsides ahead if momentum shifts. Short-term support levels are close by, but the bigger trend remains down after a rough year.

Investors eye board meeting on August 14 for updates

The company's stock has slumped 52.22% in the past year and fallen 10.10% this month alone.

Investors are now eyeing EaseMyTrip's board meeting on August 14 for updates on quarterly results and possible new investments or acquisitions—news that could shake things up for the stock going forward.