Mahendra Realtors's ₹49.45cr IPO opens today: Key details
Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure is opening its IPO from August 12-14, 2025, aiming to raise ₹49.45 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹75-₹85 each, with a minimum investment of 3,200 shares (that's ₹2.72 lakh per lot).
The IPO includes both fresh shares and an offer for sale.
The company's track record
Since 2007, the company has handled everything from structural repairs and waterproofing to retrofitting and corporate interiors—think projects for IIT Bombay, Airport Authority of India, and major hospitals.
They've wrapped up over 200 projects so far, including government contracts like CIDCO's Vashi and Belapur stations.
GMP and other details
IPO subscriptions close on August 14, with listing set for August 20 on the NSE SME platform.
The gray market premium hints at a possible listing price around ₹91 per share (about 7% above the top end).
Funds raised will go toward working capital and general expenses.