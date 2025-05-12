What's the story

Samsung will unveil its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, on May 13. The highly anticipated device will debut in a live-streamed event, which starts at 5:30am IST.

You can catch the event on Samsung's official YouTube channel as well as the company's Newsroom webpage.

Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to redefine smartphone design with its slim 5.8mm profile, making it one of the thinnest smartphones available right now.