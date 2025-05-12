Samsung's ultra-slim smartphone launches tomorrow—How to watch S25 Edge event
What's the story
Samsung will unveil its latest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, on May 13. The highly anticipated device will debut in a live-streamed event, which starts at 5:30am IST.
You can catch the event on Samsung's official YouTube channel as well as the company's Newsroom webpage.
Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to redefine smartphone design with its slim 5.8mm profile, making it one of the thinnest smartphones available right now.
Build quality
A look at the device's build and design
Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will come with a new glass shield called Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.
The material has been designed to provide better drop and scratch resistance for the display.
The device will also have reinforced glass on its rear shell and a metallic frame, which will make it durable and premium.
It's currently uncertain whether Samsung will choose a titanium frame or the aluminium frame seen on current S25 series smartphones.
Features
It will be a powerful AI companion
Samsung describes the Galaxy S25 Edge as "both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability."
This means the device will offer a range of Galaxy AI features.
The camera hardware will also be the highlight. The S25 Edge will reportedly sport a 200MP main camera, just like that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
For selfies and video calls, it will have a 12MP front-facing camera.
Specifications
Take a look at the hardware
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, along with 12GB of RAM. It might be offered in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.
A relatively compact 3,900mAh battery is expected to power the device.
The build may have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance. The phone will likely come in Jet Black, Silver, and Ice Blue options.
Pricing
Here's how much it may cost
According to a leak from WinFuture, the Galaxy S25 Edge may start at €1,249 (roughly ₹1.2 lakh).
It will slot between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra at a likely price range of around ₹99,999 to ₹1,29,999 in India.
Final pricing will be revealed tomorrow, giving us insight into how the company aims to position the device and reach its target audience in the country.