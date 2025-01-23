What's the story

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series.

The lineup includes three models: the standard Galaxy S25, the taller Galaxy S25+, and the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra.

A key highlight of the new devices is their extended software support period, promising seven years of Android OS and security updates.

This translates to software updates being provided until 2032. Since these devices launch with Android 15 pre-installed, users can expect to receive updates up to Android 22.