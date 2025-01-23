Samsung's latest S25 smartphones will receive Android updates until 2032
What's the story
Samsung has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S25 series.
The lineup includes three models: the standard Galaxy S25, the taller Galaxy S25+, and the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra.
A key highlight of the new devices is their extended software support period, promising seven years of Android OS and security updates.
This translates to software updates being provided until 2032. Since these devices launch with Android 15 pre-installed, users can expect to receive updates up to Android 22.
Tech specs
A look at the specifications
The Galaxy S25 series is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and runs Android 15-based One UI 7.
The lineup promises advanced camera capabilities, AI integration with Google Gemini, and 5G support.
Samsung's promise of seven years of updates also matches the industry standard set by Google for its Pixel devices.
This long support period makes Samsung's flagship devices even more valuable, ensuring that users get to enjoy the latest features and security updates for a long time.
Market details
Pricing and availability
In India, the Galaxy S25 series is priced between ₹80,999 and ₹1,65,999. The pre-orders for the devices have begun across all leading online/offline retail stores and Samsung Live.
Consumers can take advantage of bank offers, upgrade bonuses, and other perks.
The standard model comes in Icy Blue, Silver Shadow, Navy, and Mint color options while the Ultra variant is available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Black shades. Samsung's e-store is also offering some exclusive color options.