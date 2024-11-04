Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung is planning to launch an affordable foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, in 2025 to compete with brands like Motorola offering similar devices at lower prices.

This move is part of Samsung's strategy to make foldable phones more accessible, following their trend of introducing budget-friendly Fan Edition models after flagship launches.

The new phone is expected to have slightly lower specs but still deliver a high-end experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New model is likely to be called Galaxy Z Flip FE

Samsung to launch affordable foldable smartphone in 2025

By Akash Pandey 11:16 am Nov 04, 202411:16 am

What's the story Samsung, a dominant player in the foldable smartphone segment, is said to be working on a more affordable version of its popular Galaxy Z Flip model. The existing Galaxy Z Flip6 was launched starting at ₹1,09,999. However, it now retails for ₹89,999. The new affordable variant is likely to be called Galaxy Z Flip FE and it may be priced much cheaper than Flip6.

Market strategy

Strategy to make foldable phones more accessible

The details of the Galaxy Z Flip FE were shared by Korean blogger yeux1122. Though nothing specific has been mentioned, it is implied that this model could be introduced with the next-gen Galaxy Z Flip, probably called Galaxy Z Flip7. A Samsung executive recently said on X that the company is "considering ways to lower entry barriers" for foldable phones "so that more customers can actually experience" them.

Competition

Response to competitive foldable phone market

Samsung's shift toward affordable foldables is a strategic response to other brands such as Motorola, which have been offering flip-style foldables at lower prices. The Motorola RAZR 50 was launched at ₹64,999. With all offers, the effective price of the phone went down to ₹49,999, providing a similar experience for less than half the cost of the Galaxy Z Flip6. This trend has been especially prevalent among Chinese OEMs in Asian markets, affecting Samsung's sales figures.

Product line

FE models: Samsung's approach to affordable premium experience

Notably, the introduction of an FE (Fan Edition) model after a flagship launch isn't new for Samsung. The company's FE lineup is designed to deliver a high-end experience at a more affordable price. For example, the recently launched Galaxy S24 FE is slightly cheaper than the standard Galaxy S24 but still offers the same Galaxy AI features and premium-looking design.

Expected features

Anticipated features of the affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE

As of now, there are no specific details about the design, specs, or pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip FE. However, this budget-friendly version is expected to sport slightly toned-down specs than Samsung's flagship flip phone. It may be powered by an Exynos or MediaTek chipset. Despite the absence of official or leaked information at this point, it's pretty clear that Samsung's aim is to make foldable phones more accessible to a wider audience.