Samsung teases its first tri-fold smartphone: Check features, launch timeline
What's the story
Samsung has officially teased its first-ever tri-fold smartphone. The revelation came at the recent Unpacked 2025 event where the tech giant announced its Galaxy S25 series and previewed a sleek S25 Edge model.
However, the company didn't give a specific release date for the innovative tri-fold phone, which will take on Huawei's Mate XT, the world's first mass-produced triple-folding smartphone.
Market competition
Samsung's tri-fold phone: A response to Huawei's innovation
Samsung's entry into the tri-fold phone arena comes in response to Huawei, the company that pioneered this technology.
The Korean tech giant has been showing off prototypes of such phones at CES for years.
Now, with the official tease, Samsung has confirmed that it is finally ready to turn its tri-fold concept into a consumer product.
And, this shows Samsung's determination to not fall behind in the foldable phone race.
Speculated specifications
Rumored features of Samsung's tri-fold phone
Speculations indicate that Samsung's next tri-fold phone will sport a display size of around 9.9 to 10-inch when fully unfolded.
Unlike the S-shaped design of Huawei Mate X series, Samsung's model is likely to feature a "G-type" form factor.
This means the device will fold completely inward, providing better protection to its massive primary screen when not in use.
Production plans
Limited production run expected for Samsung's tri-fold phone
Rumors also hint that Samsung could restrict the production of its first-ever tri-fold phone to merely 200,000 units.
This limited availability suggests that the device could be a hot-selling product at the time of release.
However, with no official launch date or price point from Samsung, interested buyers will have to wait for more details about this futuristic smartphone.
It will likely go official alongside the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones later this year.