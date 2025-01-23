Samsung confirms ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge: Here's when it'll launch
What's the story
Samsung has teased a new 'slim' smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, at the end of its Unpacked event.
The tech giant didn't share any specific details about this new addition to its flagship Galaxy S25 series.
However, it did confirm that the device would be available in select markets later this year, including the US and South Korea.
Design
Galaxy S25 Edge: A super-slim addition to Samsung's flagship line
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be an ultra-thin avatar of Samsung's flagship series, measuring just 6.4mm in thickness.
This design element would make it slimmer than any other Galaxy smartphone models currently available.
However, despite the slimness, the phone is expected to have a similar look as the rest of the Galaxy S25 series.
Camera specs
Galaxy S25 Edge to feature dual rear camera setup
The Galaxy S25 Edge will sport a dual rear camera setup, likely featuring a primary sensor and an ultra-wide shooter. A single selfie camera will be available upfront.
The camera hardware is expected to match that of the Galaxy S25 and S25+, minus the telephoto snapper.
Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date for this slim beauty but rumors indicate it could be as early as May.
Twitter Post
S25 Edge will be positioned below the top-tier Ultra model
NEW: There’s one more Samsung phone coming: the S25 Edge, an ultra-thin version. It’s launching in the first half of this year (including to the U.S.) and will be priced below the $1299 S25 Ultra. Samsung beats the iPhone 17 Air to market with this form-factor.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 22, 2025