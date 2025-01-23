Samsung, Google have joined forces to develop AR glasses
What's the story
Samsung and Google have announced a partnership to develop augmented reality (AR) glasses. The news was confirmed by Samsung's TM Roh in an interview with Bloomberg.
However, not much is known about the project at this stage.
Roh said both the companies are working hard to get the desired quality and readiness for the product as soon as possible.
Answer
AR glasses project follows Meta's Orion reveal
The announcement of Samsung and Google's partnership comes just months after Meta unveiled Orion, its first-ever AR glasses.
Unlike Orion, which won't be available for consumer purchase, the AR glasses being developed by Samsung and Google are expected to be marketed toward consumers.
This move marks a growing interest in augmented reality technology among leading tech companies.
Tech specs
Samsung-Google AR glasses to run on Android XR
The AR glasses being developed by Samsung and Google will reportedly run on Android XR.
The news comes just days after Google announced its new operating system for headsets and smart glasses.
The upcoming AR glasses are a part of the companies' joint efforts to further develop the Android XR operating system, marking a strategic move toward making mixed reality more user-friendly.