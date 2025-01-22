The Galaxy S25 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, while the Galaxy S25+ packs a bigger 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging. Both devices support wireless charging.

They can charge at up to 15W on a Qi2 charger when paired with Samsung's official Qi2 Ready magnet cases.

The smartphones include a 50MP (OIS) main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto snapper. On the front, there is a 12MP camera.