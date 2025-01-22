Samsung S25 series debuts with flagship hardware and AI-centric OS
What's the story
Samsung has introduced its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.
The lineup features the standard Galaxy S25, a premium model dubbed S25+, and the high-end S25 Ultra.
The devices boast Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and powerful cameras. They run on One UI 7, described by Samsung as the "first integrated AI platform."
Handsets #1, #2
Galaxy S25, S25 Plus: A look at the specifications
Galaxy S25 sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution.
The Galaxy S25+ flaunts a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with (3120x1440) pixels resolution. Both devices come with a 120Hz refresh rate.
The S25 comes with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Meanwhile, the S25+ offers 256GB or 512GB of storage, with 12GB of RAM.
Specifications
Camera and battery features
The Galaxy S25 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, while the Galaxy S25+ packs a bigger 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging. Both devices support wireless charging.
They can charge at up to 15W on a Qi2 charger when paired with Samsung's official Qi2 Ready magnet cases.
The smartphones include a 50MP (OIS) main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto snapper. On the front, there is a 12MP camera.
Handset #3
What about Galaxy S25 Ultra?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 3120x1440 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
It is also powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM.
This handset comes with three storage options including 256GB, 512GB, and a massive 1TB - all non-expandable.
The S25 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and wireless charging.
Cameras
It boasts a quad camera setup
Its camera setup comprises a 200MP (OIS) main lens, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and two telephoto snappers - a 50MP (OIS) periscope unit with 5x optical zoom and 10MP (OIS) with 3x optical zoom.
There is a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies.
It measures 162.8x77.6x8.2mm and weighs 218g. All three devices run on Android 15-based One UI 7, and are IP68-rated.
Protection
Introducing Corning's Gorilla Armor 2
S25 Ultra features Corning's Gorilla Armor 2. It is the industry's first scratch-resistant and anti-reflective glass ceramic cover material for smartphones.
In lab tests, Gorilla Armor 2 survived drops of up to 2.2 meters on a surface replicating concrete.
It also maintained its exceptional scratch resistance, showing over four times more scratch resistance than competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with an anti-reflective coating.
Pro level
Meet the new camera features
Galaxy S25 series has introduced tools that make advanced photo/video editing accessible for all.
Audio Eraser14 allows you to remove unwanted noise in videos. There's also depth-of-field control with Virtual Aperture for a DSLR-like experience.
Galaxy Log ensures precise color grading options for professional video production, while the improved Portrait Studio16 allows users to create personalized avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions.
Finally, Filters brings new analog-style filters that deliver a film-like aesthetic for your photos and videos.
Convenience
What's new in One UI 7?
One UI 7 brings AI agents with multimodal capabilities that allow phones to interpret text, speech, pictures and videos for natural-feeling interactions.
The upgraded Google's Circle to Search can recognize phone numbers, email and URLs on your display, letting you call, email or head to a website with a single tap.
Users can perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps. Also, the phones make it easy to switch between apps for quick follow-up actions, like sharing a GIF.
Usage
What can Galaxy AI do?
Ask Galaxy AI about flights and it will search for the best deals in real time. It can also save those search results on Samsung Notes, so you can refer to them whenever you feel like.
Want to try local cuisine abroad but don't know the language? Press the side button on your S25 and say, "Scan the menu and recommend me something." The phone will translate and recommend menu items under your budget.
Cost
Pricing and offers
The Samsung Galaxy S25 starts at $799.99 for the 128GB version, the S25+ begins at $999.99 (256GB) and the S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 (256GB) in the US. In India, the company has started pre-reservations for ₹1,999, and offers early buyers with benefits worth ₹5,000.